Winners of the spoken word

The David Crockett FFA Chapter had great success at the FFA District Public Speaking LDE’s (Leadership Development Events) held last month.

Six separate speaking contests were held on Nov. 22; David Crockett FFA won 4 of the 6 contests.

Winners shown above and listed in order, left to right, are:

Conduct of Meetings: Bailey Wynn, Anna Young, Jordan Williams, Mattie

Chase, Daniel Williams, Maddie Ferguson, Hanna Tate.

Creed Speaking: Anna Young

Extemporaneous Speaking: Alexis Freeman

Employment Skills: Chloe Ford

The winners advance to the next level of competition, Sub-Regional, to be held in December and January.