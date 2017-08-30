Wetlands Water Park slides into 2017 season wrap up

By BONNIE BAILEY

H&T Correspondent

The Wetlands Water Park is nearing the end of its summer season, and it’s been a busy one. With two weekends remaining, the park has already seen over 38,000 visits this year.

“We will finish ahead of last year by a decent margin,” said Matt Townsend, the director of Wetlands Water Park.

The park increased its season pass sales by roughly 10 percent for this season, Townsend said, distributing about 470 season passes.

Townsend contributes the increase in park attendance this summer partially to the weather.

A hot July and August brought a lot of people into the park, Townsend said.

He also contributes the increase to a new marketing campaign the park devised two years ago.

The park used zip code capture to find out what areas visitors were coming from to better focus their advertising efforts, Townsend said.

“We ended up advertising more in outlying areas,” Townsend said.

The hope was to bring in more visitors from Greeneville and other small towns instead of focusing just on bigger places, like Johnson City, he said.

The marketing campaign seems to be working well, Townsend said.

“We’re definitely making strides toward just increasing per year,” he said.

In addition, the park increased promotions this season, adding more “special swim nights” to their schedule.

For example, on Saturday, Aug. 5, the park had Back to School Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission was only $3 per person and tube rentals were free.

“This year we added more of those dates,” Townsend said. “They’re great because families can come and take advantage of the discounted prices, and the hours, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., fit some people’s schedule better than daytime hours.”

Since Aug. 6, Wetlands Water Park has been open on weekends only. You can visit the park on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, the park is currently scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park will close for the season after Labor Day and will re-open in May of 2018.

The Wetlands Water Park is located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough. For more information, call 423-753-1553 or visit their website: www.wetlandsjonesborough.com.