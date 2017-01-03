Top Stories of 2016:Washington County brings in Kimber Halliburton

The new year is approaching, but for Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton, everything has been new.

Halliburton, the first ever female Washington County Director of Schools, took over July 1, 2016, after Ron Dykes’ retirement. And after serving as a principal in Nashville, Halliburton headed for East Tennessee with some changes in mind.

The words “Washington Way” are nearly synonymous with the new director of schools; Washington Way is the proposed constructional and instructional plan for Washington County schools and involves a range of priorities from new schools to new technology.

The original plan included a new Boones Creek K-8 school, a new Jonesborough K-8 School, and those schools’ previous locations to become the site for a magnet school. Halliburton also wanted to add a vocational site for students opting out of the college route after high school.

Though her plan has seen some revisions thus far, the Washington Way is still at the forefront of Washington County Board of Education meetings and discussions.

As of late, the BOE has been concentrating on deciding the layout of the new Boones Creek K-8 School while they also have decided to simultaneously make Jonesborough Middle School into a magnet school.

Building changes aren’t the only innovation Halliburton came ready to ignite in Washington County; Halliburton has also been an advocate for technology in the school system.

Halliburton was the principal of Waverly-Belmont which is one of two technology demonstration schools in the Nashville area. Clearly, this appreciation for technology has not been lost in the move.

From promoting the use of social media such as Twitter profiles for herself as well as school board members to aiming for a one-to-one ratio for students and technological devices, Halliburton has been clear about her intentions to equip Washington County schools with technological improvements—which should be a familiar aspect in the new year of 2017.