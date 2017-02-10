Sweet syrup returns to Tipton-Haynes

By JOHN KIENER

Associate Editor

jkiener@heraldandtribune.com

Maple syrup making with a pancake breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, sponsored by the Tipton–Haynes Historical Association. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City.

Visitors will be able to help gather sap flowing from trees on the property and then can watch it being boiled down to sweet maple syrup. The syrup will be cooked down all day. Breakfast is $1 extra.

Fifteen area school groups and aftercare organizations visited the site for a day of educational instruction and fun in 2016. The Summers Past History Program celebrated its 32nd year with more than 30 campers attending three sessions.

The site also hosted several outside sponsored events conducted by the Watauga Historical Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Tipton Family Association of America.

The historic site consists of 47 acres and includes 11 buildings, a cemetery, museum, education center, prehistoric cave and a wooded area.

Half of the funds used to support the site come from financing provided by the State of Tennessee.

Activities planned for 2017 at Tipton Haynes include a Civil War Encampment on March 18-19; Springtime in Haynesville on May 6 -7; the Summers Past History Program from June 12 through June 30; a Sorghum Festival on September 16; Stories from the Pumpkin Patch on October 14; and Visions of Christmas: 1862 on December 2.

The Civil War Encampment includes preparations for a battle plus the battle performed by reenactors. Events in the life of Confederate Senator Landon Carter Haynes and a tour of his home will be featured during Springtime in Haynesville.

The Summer Past History Program for individuals six through 15 years of age is divided into three week learning sessions.

The first week is Native American History, the second week is Revolutionary War History and the third week is about Civil War History.

Sessions run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday. There are fees for those participating in the programs.

Visitors will watch mules turning the mill to make sorghum during the Sorghum Making Festival.

The process of cooking the juices and other step by step processes in making sorghum will be shown. The Stories from the Pumpkin Patch features an evening event with fun crafts and storytelling. Participants can also roast a hot dog over an open fire for a dollar extra as they listen to Spooky Stories.

The Visions of Christmas: 1862 is a rendition of life at the Haynes family during the Civil War.

The day illustrates occurrences in preparation for Christmas and Landon Carter Haynes’ birthday. Holiday treats will be cooked on the open hearth at a cabin on the property.

Reservations for tours of the property are suggested on this date.

Admission to the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site is free for members of the association.

Otherwise, adult admission is $5 per adult, $2.50 for children 12 and under and free for infants less than three years of age.

Fees for joining the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association are $20 for students; $25 for individuals and $35 for families.

Additional information about these events or membership can be obtained by contacting Tipton-Haynes at 423-926-3631.