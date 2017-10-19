Ninth Annual Fine Art in the Park set for Saturday

From STAFF REPORTS

The ninth annual Fine Art in the Park will be held on the International Storytelling Center grounds on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon until 5 p.m.

The goal of this show is to highlight the fine art produced in our region.

Featuring nearly 50 artists located inside the International Storytelling Center and the surrounding Storytelling Park, the juried and judged event accepts unique fine arts and crafts from around the region.

In keeping this a fine art event, the attempt is to offer a venue for professional artists to showcase their artwork.

Another popular aspect of Fine Art in the Park includes the tasting area where folks can sample before they buy.

This year will include beverage samples from Tennessee Hills, mouthwatering treats by Chocolate Elegance, and olive oil and vinegar samples from Olive Oil Divine, complete with the area’s own marketplace

The ever popular Best of Show honor will be given amongst the regional artists that includes $1,000, second place will be awarded $500 and third place $300.

Two Honorable Mention certificates will be awarded and one Best of Tasting certificate.

There is also space available in the Best of Tasting area for new culinary artists.

Interested vendors should contact Director, Theresa Hammons. theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or (423) 753-0562.