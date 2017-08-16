Jonesborough plans Aug. 21 Eclipse Party

From STAFF REPORTS

In celebration of the “Great American Solar Eclipse,” the Town of Jonesborough will be hosting an Eclipse Block Party and Celestial Festival on Monday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will be filled with everything celestial-themed from food, crafts and live music. Educational talks provided by Rico Ignace, astrophysicist professor at ETSU, will be held in the theatre at the International Storytelling Center. There will be a live feed of the eclipse crossing over America provided by NASA streaming in the lobby of the Storytelling Center.

Adding to the fun, the Heritage Alliance and the McKinney Center will be leading eclipse-themed crafts in Jimmy Neil Smith Park along with celestial face painting.

Enjoy a special setlist from the Ozone Rangers who will be playing live on the plaza of the Storytelling Center from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Then, join Dr. Rico on the Plaza as the eclipse coverage reaches its maximum and have an opportunity to view the sun through his telescope and UV filter.

Several merchants and restaurants will offer eclipse specials and fun treats. Artists will also be dotted along Main Street selling celestial-themed crafts and more.

There will be an extremely limited number of viewing glasses available the day of. In addition, there will be limited Jonesborough Solar Eclipse souvenirs to commemorate the once in a lifetime event.

For more information call the Jonesborough Visitor Center at 423-753-1010 or visit the event website www.celestialfestival.com.