Jonesborough Library book sale stacks up annual event

From STAFF REPORTS

The Friends of the Library’s largest book sale fundraiser of the year will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Books, CDs, VHS tapes, DVDs and magazines will be available at lowered prices.

The library typically sees over a thousand people at the annual tent sale. All sales, donations and memberships help fund the Jonesborough Library programming.

For more information call the Jonesborough Library at 753-1800. The FOL Book Sale at the Jonesborough Library Parking Lot.