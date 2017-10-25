History Happy Hour celebrates a special fossil-themed event

From STAFF REPORTS

Come join the Heritage Alliance and the Chester Inn on Oct. 26 for the next to last History Happy Hour for 2017

Dr. Steven Wallace from the ETSU Geoscience Department and the Gray Fossil Site will be talking about the natural history of the region including Red Pandas.

The program will be on Thursday Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. It is free and open to the public.

History Happy Hour is a community program in its first year.

It is presented by the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough and features presentations on a wide range of local, regional, and national history topics.

This month’s program focuses on natural history in East Tennessee which is an area of specialty for the Fossil Site and Museum in Gray.

The site is an active Miocene-era fossil dig site dating back to 4.5-7 million years ago. It is one of the region’s best educational resources, but it is also a major national and international research facility.

For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580.

You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.

