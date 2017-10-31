Fields of Faith event comes to Grandview athletic facility

From STAFF REPORTS

The eighth annual Fields of Faith event was held on Wednesday Oct. 4 at Grandview Elementary.

Fields of Faith is a night of worship that takes place on an athletic field.Fields of Faith is a student led event. It’s a night of worship that takes place on usually, a football field. Students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.

An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together.

Over 200 were in attendance for the faith-based event. At least eight people dedicated their lives to God at the event.

Billy Wayne from the Lamplight Theatre was the guest speaker. David Crockett student Kara Weems shared a song with the crowd. Weems is also a member of the Lady Pioneer volleyball and softball teams.

Fields of Faith got its start in 2002, Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area Director, Jeff Martin, prayed about what to do with his heartfelt frustration regarding the temptations and spiritual battles facing “spectator generation” youth. He took what he found in 2 Chronicles 34 for the answer. King Josiah, an influential teenager, gathered his people and challenged them to read God’s Word.

In 2004, The Josiah-influenced dream transpired when more than 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas for Fields of Faith. Through the student led events, more than 100 students made decisions for Christ. Since that day hundreds of thousands of people have attended Fields of Faith. To find a Field of Faith event near you go to http://www.fieldsoffaith.com/