Fall registration extended at McKinney

From STAFF REPORTS

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts is extending the registration deadline for specific classes that will be starting later in the fall.

If drawing is an interest to you, check out Charcoal Portraits or the Basics of Drawing class. Charcoal Portraits, for grades 9 through adult, taught by Janet Browning, meets on Thursdays, 6-7:30pm starting Sept. 14. The cost of the class is $125 plus materials. You must register by Sept. 6.

The Basics of Drawing class, taught by Sharon Squibb is for grades 9th – adult and meets on Mondays, 5:30 to 7 p.m., for six weeks starting Oct. 16. You must register by Sept. 22.

The Young Potters class is for grades second through sixth. It is a Saturday class, 10 to 11:30 a.m., starting October 14 for only 4 weeks. The cost is $135 which includes all the clay, glazes, and firing. Registration is due by Sept. 22.

Jess Parks is teaching Hand-Building with Clay and a Level II Potters Wheel Class. The Hand-Building class is for adults and meets on Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., for six weeks, starting Oct. 17.

The Wheel class is geared toward grades seventh through adult and meets on Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for six weeks starting October 18. Both classes are $165 which includes all the clay, glazes and firing. Registration for these classes ends on Sept. 22.

Artist Beverly Jenkins will be teaching Jewelry Basics and Mosaic Pet Portraits. Both classes are for grades 9 to adult. The Jewelry Basics class will meet on Thursdays, 6-8 pm for two weeks, November 2 and 9. The class is only $80. Mosaic Pet Portraits is a five-week course held on Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon starting Sept.11. Registration for both classes will end on Sept. 22.

For additional classes still open for more information on this fall’s program, contact McKinney Center Director, Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or call 753-0562.

The McKinney Center is located at 103 Franklin Ave, Jonesborough.