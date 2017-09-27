Doll show returns to Jonesborough

From STAFF REPORTS

The Fall Doll & Bear Show has returned to Jonesborough and is to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After a brief hiatus, the show, which had been held in Jonesborough, twice a year, for over 20 years, is back.

Featured at the show will be antique, vintage, modern and art dolls which will be available for purchase.

The show will also include bears and other doll related items, such as clothing and accessories which will also be available to purchase.

Admission to the show is free, but voluntary donations will be accepted for St. Jude Research Hospital. Collectors and enthusiasts are welcome. Vendors will be on-site to talk about their trade and visitors are also welcome to just take a walk down memory lane.

The show will be held at the Jonesborough Visitors’ Center located at 117 Boones Street, Jonesborough. For further information contact Ellen at 423-753-0022 or Mary at 423-247-1639.