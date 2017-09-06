DBHS JROTC receives Marine Corps award

From STAFF REPORTS

The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC has been selected as the recipient of the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the Region comprising fourteen states in the Midwest and Mid-South.

The MCRA Award distinguishes Daniel Boone High School as one of the top five MCJROTC programs in the nation.

Criteria for selection are based on a unit’s record of competitive activities, commitment of the cadets to school and community service, and results of an annual inspection by the program’s national headquarters.

This is the Daniel Boone MCJROTC Program’s fifth MCRA award since 2010 and the 19th consecutive year as a Naval Honor School, designating the program as one of the top 10 percent of all programs nationwide.