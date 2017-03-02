Crockett set to host high school readiness event

David Crockett High School will host its annual High School Readiness Event on Tuesday, March 7, from 6-8 pm. The event will help incoming freshmen and their parents gain valuable information to be prepared for a successful high school experience. There will be a presentation from counselors and other school leaders about graduation requirements and future planning and an Involvement Fair. The Involvement Fair is a time for students and parents to meet elective teachers, club sponsors and coaches to learn about ways to get involved in the Crockett community. The Involvement Fair is also open to current ninth graders and their families to revisit.