Call for auditions goes out for ‘I Am Home’

From STAFF REPORTS

The Town of Jonesborough will present the play “I Am Home,” based on stories of the people from Tennessee’s oldest town, in February of 2018. Drawn from over 100 oral histories, “I Am Home” celebrates the struggles and triumphs of the residents throughout Jonesborough’s long history.

Auditions for this play will be held at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-5 p.m., and Monday, Dec.4, from 5:30-8 p.m. This play features roles for children, teens, and adults, from all backgrounds, as the stories in the play come from Jonesborough’s diverse community. Singers are also needed, as the play features five original songs. Rehearsal schedules in most cases will be made to fit within the actors’ own availability as much as possible.

Some of the scenes found in “I Am Home” include the celebration of the Migrant March in Jonesborough by the Latino community; the story of how the schools in Jonesborough became integrated sooner than any other in Washington County, thanks to the determination of Alfred Greenlee, and the friendship he had with the school’s principal; a young mother who bakes bread for the Union soldiers when they set up camp in town; remembrances from the old Jackson Theater; a train trip to California that doesn’t live up to expectations; the coming of electricity, the preservation movement, and many more.

The play will be directed by Jules Corriere, who, along with her partner in Community Performance, International, Richard Owen Geer, directed the play the first time it was presented. The show will be performed once more at the McKinney Center. The original production took place at the center before the renovation, and served to kick-off the McKinney Center’s new life as a building for art making in the community.

In addition to Corriere, the production team will include Phyllis Fabozzi as the stage manager, who also held this position during the initial production; artist David Kehs as the set designer; Kevin Glasper will choreograph; Karen Elb will designing lights; and Brett McCluskey will serve as music director and accompanist. Most of the production team will be on hand during auditions, giving actors an opportunity to meet and get to know the team they will be working with.

For more information about auditions, please contact Jules Corriere at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-794-6320.