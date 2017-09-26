Auditions set for play based senior memories

from STAFF REPORTS

The Jonesborough Senior Center will host auditions for a new original play based on the stories collected from members of the Jonesborough Senior Center. The play, Not All I That Carry, produced through support from the Town of Jonesborough and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, features dozens of true-life stories about the extraordinary people from this community. The play is written by the McKinney Center’s outreach program director, Jules Corriere, who, six years ago, while with Community Performance, International, wrote the play I Am Home for Jonesborough.

The auditions will take place Sept. 11, from 2-5 p.m. at the Jonesborough Senior Center. Roles are being sought for actors and actresses, especially seniors, who are able to participate in rehearsals that take place in the afternoons on Tuesdays and Thursdays, during the regular operating hours of the Senior Center. There are some roles for children and young people, providing an ideal opportunity for home schooled children to participate in a theatrical production.

The stories in the play include a young medic who served during the Battle of the Bulge, and comes home and becomes a medical doctor; an Irish woman who travels to London during WWII in order to work, and finds a job as well as a dashing American GI, whom she marries before his squadron leaves. She makes her way to America nearly a year after the war, and finally reunites with him. There is also the story of a secret elopement that is now seventy-three years strong, a GI who served with Elvis in Germany, a cowboy who saw the world change from horse and buggy to the space age, and many more.

The play will open at the Jonesborough Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 for members, and perform an evening show, which is open to the public, on Nov.16 at 6 p.m.

To sign up to audition or find out more information, contact Mary Sanger at the Jonesborough Senior Center at 753-1084. The Jonesborough Senior Center is located at 307 East Main Street in Jonesborough.