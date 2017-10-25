Artist to showcase ‘Donottellmewhereibelong’ at Slocumb

From STAFF REPORTS

‘Donottellmewhereibelong’ Drawings and Sculptures by Joan Tanner is currently on display at East Tennessee State University’s Slocumb Galleries through Nov. 3. A lecture and reception is planned for Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition ‘donottellmewhereibelong’ features Tanner’s 30 mixed media drawings and four assemblage sculptures from the last two decades, all evident of the creativity of a female artist whose art practice started in the mid-1960s alongside the male-dominated, expressionist art scene. The exhibition aims to highlight the unrelenting spirit of human creativity that transgresses the limitations of the aging body and the social restrictions of an individual in his or her later years.

Tanner is a prolific artist, who at age 82, continues to break boundaries of media and various disciplines.

Her multimedia work ranges from large-scale sculptural assemblages and installations to photography, drawings, video and mixed media paintings.

Curated by Julien Robson, the exhibition is presented by The Department of Art and Design and Slocumb Galleries in partnership with the Artful Aging Project of the Johnson City Public Library and Aroha Philanthropies, the ETSU Women’s Resource Center, Women’s Studies Program, Honors College, Johnson City and Jonesborough Senior Centers, and the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Support Project (APS).

‘Donottellmewhereibelong’ evolved into a traveling exhibition, as initiated by Robson, an international curator.

It was recently featured at the Hilliard Art Museum in La Fayette, Louisiana.

Tanner’s large-scale mixed media installation at the Suyama Space in Seattle, Washington, in 2016 was featured in Sculpture Magazine.

Slocumb Galleries, located in Ball Hall, 232 Sherrod Drive on the ETSU campus, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursday and during receptions.

For more information on the exhibit or reception, contact Slocumb Galleries Director Karlota Contreras-Koterbay at 423-483-3179 or contrera@etsu.edu.

For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.